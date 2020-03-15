Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Theresa BISE Obituary
BISE, Theresa Pizza "Terri" Age 86, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence. Terri was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, retired Secretary for the U.S. Government after many years and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David A.; 4 brothers & 3 sisters. Terri is survived by her husband, Dan Johnson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or The in Terri's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
