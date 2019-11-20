Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Theresa ELY


1965 - 2019
Theresa ELY Obituary
ELY, Theresa A. 54, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday Morning, November 19, 2019 at Allen View Nursing Home. She was born on July 29, 1965, daughter of Richard Ely and Sharon (Blair) Porter. Theresa is survived by her mother, Sharon (James) Porter; sister, Kelly (Michael) Haerr; special aunts, Connie and Jill, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Samantha. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:30am to 12:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Theresa's life will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
