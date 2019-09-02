|
|
GIVENS, Theresa E. Age 58 of Monroe, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Carl and Barbara Ann (Ford) Brech Jr. She worked in manufacturing for 10 years at Blackhawk Manufacturing in Mason and was an active member of Oasis Church where she was a teacher in the Children's Ministry. Theresa leaves behind daughter of her and Lynette's heart, Savanna South; son, Joshua Givens; grandson, Noah; sisters, Pamela (Chris Banks) South, Debbie (Terry) South, Angela (Mike) Lynch; brothers, Kenny, Keith and Kurt Brech along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Diesel. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Brech Jr. and Barbara Ann Bowling, brothers, Kevin and Carl Brech and niece Becky. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Tim Sheets officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Oasis Church Children's Ministry, 6927 Lefferson Rd, Middletown, OH, 45044. Please sign the guestbook online at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 2, 2019