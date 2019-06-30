HAFLE, Theresa Lynn 62, of Springfield, passed away June 26, 2019 in her home. She was born August 18, 1956 in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Bruce and Trudy (Wagner) Poling. Theresa was retired from Tecumseh Local Schools, and since retirement she had operated Hafle Winery along with her husband. She was a member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, where she was active in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She was an avid reader, a fantastic cook, a caregiver to her mother, and she enjoyed singing and gardening. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Daniel D. Hafle; two children, Phillip (Ellen) Hafle and Danielle Hafle of Springfield; her mother, Trudy Poling; brothers, Stephen (Robyn) Poling of Springfield and James (Sara) Poling of Dayton; and nephew and nieces, Robert and Julianne Poling and Madalyn and Katherine Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her father. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am-12 pm Tuesday, July 2 in Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Craig Fourman officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019