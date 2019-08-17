|
|
HARNLY, Teresa Gayle "Terry" 60, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in her home. She was born November 13, 1958 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Terry was a graduate of Enon High School and Clark State Technical College. She was employed for over 30 years with Wright Patterson AirForce Base. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For many years, Terry was one of the first female EMS for Mad River Township Fire Department. Terry loved to crochet and make jewelry. She enjoyed being with her family and her bird, Reggie. She is survived by her mother, Ada (Kelly) Lewis, 1 niece and 2 nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, James W. Lewis and her brother, James Matthew Lewis. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio with Pastor Stan Gockel officiating. The family will receive friends from 11- 1 p.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 70 Birch Alley, Beavercreek, OH 45440. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio and condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 17, 2019