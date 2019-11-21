Home

HARRIS, Theresa Rochelle "Teachie" Age 66, born June 12, 1953 in Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully November 17, 2019. She graduated from Dunbar High School and was a member of Omega Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Lee Sr. and Mildred Marzette; brother, Emery; father, Robert Battle. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Willie Harris; loving children, Tiana (Marcus) Burks, Micah Harris, Kenya (Ramell) Brown, Renaldo (Tina) Harris, Amber Harris; siblings, William Crishon, Donzella (Franando Sr.) Miliner, Lynn (Denise) Marzette, Lee Jr. (Theresa) Marzette, Angel Marzette; grandchildren, My'Shae, Marcus Jr., Jasmine, Rayvon, Ramell Jr., Maya; aunt, Beatrice Trayvick; devoted cousins, Charmaine and Myra Trayvick; a host of nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and close friend, Patty Ross. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, November 22, at Omega Baptist Chapel (CDC), 1800 Harvard Blvd. Rev. Timothy D. Newkirk, Pastor. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
