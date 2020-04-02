|
HAWTHORNE, Theresa Lynn Age 45 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was born January 1, 1975 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Richard T. Hawthorne and Debra (Adkins) Reigelsperger. She is preceded in death by her step-father, Kenneth Reigelsperger. In addition to her parents, Theresa is survived by her fiance, Kerry Lee Rutherford, Sr.; an aunt Karen Reigelsperger; cousins, Mandy, Brad, Anna and Curtis and her beloved little Chihuahua, Taco as well as other extended family members and friends. Theresa was 1993 graduate of Belmont High School and dedicated the majority of her life to family as her health prevented her from participating in usual activities. She was an animal lover, the absolute most caring and loving individual you'd ever meet and was named after Mother Theresa by her mother. Theresa was generous to almost a fault and enjoyed camping, fishing and a great appreciation for the outdoors. She spent her leisure time watching TV, cooking and working crossword puzzles. Family has chosen private services to honor her life and Valley View Memorial Gardens of Xenia will serve as Theresa's final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 2555 S Dixie Dr UNIT 112, Dayton, OH 45409. Arrangements are being cared for by Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING and written condolences or memories may be shared with the family by visiting Theresa's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020