KUELTZO, Theresa M. Age 91 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Birchwood Care Center. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 18, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Frances Sagen. On August 9, 1947, in Chicago she married Walter J. Kueltzo and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1973. Theresa worked as an attendance clerk for George Washington Junior High from 1967-1996. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include two children, Linda (Terry) Rosenberger and Donald Kueltzo; two grandchildren, Tami (Matt) Pyles and Tricia (Scott) Yee; great grandchildren, Jacob Yee, and Claire and Sydney Pyles; sister-in-law, Mary Sagen. Besides her husband, Walter, she was also preceded in death by a dear friend, George Smith in 2008; a granddaughter, Tracey Rosenberger; great grandson, Brandon Yee; two brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call from 10:30-11:00am Wednesday in the church narthex. For more comprehensive obituary and Online condolences go to www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019