Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa BROM MASSIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. BROM MASSIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. BROM MASSIE Obituary
BROM MASSIE, Theresa M. 63, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 3, 1955 the daughter of Arnold and Helen (Chismar) Brom, Sr. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Danny Ray Massie; two step-daughters, Judi (Scott) Wilson and Holly (Dan) Roach both of Mechanicsburg; two step-grandsons, Blaze Kelly and Colton Roach and three siblings, Arnold Brom, II of Warren, Ohio, Stephen Brom of Dallas, Texas and Helene Brom of Cortland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Rendessey and Marianne Brom. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in St. Bernard Cemetery with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.