BROM MASSIE, Theresa M. 63, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home. She was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 3, 1955 the daughter of Arnold and Helen (Chismar) Brom, Sr. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Danny Ray Massie; two step-daughters, Judi (Scott) Wilson and Holly (Dan) Roach both of Mechanicsburg; two step-grandsons, Blaze Kelly and Colton Roach and three siblings, Arnold Brom, II of Warren, Ohio, Stephen Brom of Dallas, Texas and Helene Brom of Cortland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Rendessey and Marianne Brom. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in St. Bernard Cemetery with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 11, 2019