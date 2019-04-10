Home

MCFARLAND, Theresa Michelle Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 53. She was born on April 26, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Dunbar High School. Theresa enjoyed caring for others, taking care of her fishes, volunteering, attending church activities, collecting books, DVDs, and lots of angel and other trinkets. She was a loving caregiver and devoted member of Fairborn Community Tabernacle in Fairborn, Ohio. Theresa was also a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. Theresa is survived by her mother, Vivian McFarland; her father, David McFarland (Dee); her sister, Cecilia Monifa Mahdi; her brother, David McFarland (Cheryl); nieces: Brittany McFarland, Akievia McFarland, and Naima Mahdi; nephews: Damali McFarland, Naa'il Mahdi, and Cirrahn McFarland. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Fairborn Community Tabernacle, 1744 Superior Ave, Fairborn, OH 45324. Pastor Nate Moore presiding. The family is very grateful for the condolences and prayers. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
