MIKELL, Theresa A. Age 65 of Kettering, passed away peacefully with her two children by her side October 9, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton due to Lymphoma. She was born December 30, 1953 in Xenia, Ohio to the late Barton and Geraldine (Erickson) Wenrick. Theresa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family. She loved playing board games with her grandchildren and especially loved her new role as GGMA to her two great-grandsons. Theresa had a strong faith in God and her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." After raising her two children as a single parent, she obtained her bachelor's degree from Antioch University and enjoyed a very fulfilling career that eventually led her to Richmond, VA where she resided for more than 12 years. Theresa was highly regarded for her strong work ethic, her integrity and her commitment to getting the job done. In 2018, she retired and relocated back to Ohio to be closer to family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Fyffe. Theresa will be sorely missed and is survived by her brother, Bradley Wenrick; son, Dutch (Ashlee) Shenefield, daughter, Josie (Donald) McHone; eight grandchildren, Stephen (Shelby), Ryan, Tristen, Megan, Gavin, Nate, Blair, Alex; two great-grandsons, Chance, Riley; her Aunt Marilyn Wenrick, Uncle Nelson (Peggy) Wenrick and her many cousins, all of whom she loved deeply. Private services will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019