Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa MIKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa MIKELL


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa MIKELL Obituary
MIKELL, Theresa A. Age 65 of Kettering, passed away peacefully with her two children by her side October 9, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton due to Lymphoma. She was born December 30, 1953 in Xenia, Ohio to the late Barton and Geraldine (Erickson) Wenrick. Theresa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family. She loved playing board games with her grandchildren and especially loved her new role as GGMA to her two great-grandsons. Theresa had a strong faith in God and her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." After raising her two children as a single parent, she obtained her bachelor's degree from Antioch University and enjoyed a very fulfilling career that eventually led her to Richmond, VA where she resided for more than 12 years. Theresa was highly regarded for her strong work ethic, her integrity and her commitment to getting the job done. In 2018, she retired and relocated back to Ohio to be closer to family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Fyffe. Theresa will be sorely missed and is survived by her brother, Bradley Wenrick; son, Dutch (Ashlee) Shenefield, daughter, Josie (Donald) McHone; eight grandchildren, Stephen (Shelby), Ryan, Tristen, Megan, Gavin, Nate, Blair, Alex; two great-grandsons, Chance, Riley; her Aunt Marilyn Wenrick, Uncle Nelson (Peggy) Wenrick and her many cousins, all of whom she loved deeply. Private services will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now