ROBERSON, Theresa Ann 78, departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born August 26, 1940 in Cassville, Georgia to Lula Belle Phillips-Curtis and Issac Ross, Sr. "Sis", as many family members called her, was the glue of her family a mother figure, supporter, cheerleader, rock, and convener who brought everyone together. She was a strong, independent mother, sister, and friend, who all could count on in their times of need. Theresa, also known as "Angel", was a faithful and loving member of the People's Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor A. Toliver and Pastor Kristopher L. Peterson. She served as the church operation manager, provided personal care of the church services, and worked to ensure the building was ready and presentable for any event. She also welcomed and encouraged everyone who walked through the church doors and embraced them as a loving mother. She was a dedicated "Angel" who volunteered at many community service events and always brought her beautiful smile to welcome everyone she met. She has earned several certifications and degrees over the years, including going to Clark State while working, earning her degree in June 2001 at age 60 for which she was proud, but never boasted of her achievements. Her legacy lives on, not only in her own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, but also within every child she taught and assisted in head start and early childhood development, where she worked for more than 50 years. Although Theresa was a private person, she continually prayed over her entire family of siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. She was a true blessing and made a huge difference in all of our lives. Theresa leaves to cherish her memory, children, Alisea Dawn and Jeffrey Roberson; grandchildren, NaTessa, Nastashja, Angela, and Juliana; great grandchildren, Jaidon, Julian and Carlisle; siblings, Dorothy and Tom Calloway, June Curtis, Jean Curtis, Arnell Artis, Harold Edward Curtis, and their families; and special life long friend, Wilbur G. Stroder. She is proceeded in death by her parents and siblings Phil, Thomas and Lillian Ann. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Peoples Baptist Church, 2327 E High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505 with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.