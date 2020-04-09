|
RYAN (nee Tirabasso), Theresa Mary Age 93 was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend to many; beloved wife of 51 years to the late Philip A. Ryan Jr.; cherished mother of Beatrice M. Ferguson (Richard) of Braselton GA, Philip A. Ryan III (Jennifer) of Park Hills, KY and Anna M. Schneider (Mark) of Bellbrook, OH. Loving grandmother of Philip A. Ryan IV (Natalie), Olivia D. Ryan, Andrew M. Schneider, Benjamin J. Schneider; daughter of Maria Antonia and Domenic Antonio Tirabasso; dear sister of Erma Nevits (nee Tirabasso) (Bill) of New York, the late Mary Jane Christopher (Peter), Thomas N. Tirabasso, Eida M. Tirabasso all from Wickliffe, OH; fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Frank Ambrose, Wickliffe, OH, the late John P. and Jeanne Ryan, of Milwaukee, WI and the late Rose Marie Stachura (nee Ryan) (Edward) of Lyndhurst, OH as well as many nieces and nephews. Theresa went by many names, her husband called her Tree, friends and neighbors called her Terry, she was an avid bowler and golfer having scored a hole-in-one. Our mother was gift to us, a spirited Italian and devout Catholic with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the rosary. Theresa attended St Joseph's Parish in Dayton, OH and St Leonard's in Centerville, OH, where she resided. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private, in lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to St. Leonards Catholic Church 8100 Clyo Road Centerville, Ohio 45458 and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 W.44th St. Suite 609 NY, NY 10036 / [email protected] TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020