Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa RYAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa RYAN Obituary
RYAN (nee Tirabasso), Theresa Mary Age 93 was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend to many; beloved wife of 51 years to the late Philip A. Ryan Jr.; cherished mother of Beatrice M. Ferguson (Richard) of Braselton GA, Philip A. Ryan III (Jennifer) of Park Hills, KY and Anna M. Schneider (Mark) of Bellbrook, OH. Loving grandmother of Philip A. Ryan IV (Natalie), Olivia D. Ryan, Andrew M. Schneider, Benjamin J. Schneider; daughter of Maria Antonia and Domenic Antonio Tirabasso; dear sister of Erma Nevits (nee Tirabasso) (Bill) of New York, the late Mary Jane Christopher (Peter), Thomas N. Tirabasso, Eida M. Tirabasso all from Wickliffe, OH; fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Frank Ambrose, Wickliffe, OH, the late John P. and Jeanne Ryan, of Milwaukee, WI and the late Rose Marie Stachura (nee Ryan) (Edward) of Lyndhurst, OH as well as many nieces and nephews. Theresa went by many names, her husband called her Tree, friends and neighbors called her Terry, she was an avid bowler and golfer having scored a hole-in-one. Our mother was gift to us, a spirited Italian and devout Catholic with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the rosary. Theresa attended St Joseph's Parish in Dayton, OH and St Leonard's in Centerville, OH, where she resided. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private, in lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to St. Leonards Catholic Church 8100 Clyo Road Centerville, Ohio 45458 and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 W.44th St. Suite 609 NY, NY 10036 / [email protected] TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -