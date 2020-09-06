1/1
Theresa SMITH
1948 - 2020
SMITH, Theresa Louise Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born March 16, 1948, to the late Willie & Willa Mae Smith. She was a graduate of Roosevelt H.S., class of 1967. She was retired from Monsanto, after many years of service. She leaves to mourn her passing, sisters, Barbara Curtiss, Rozina Smith and Kim Davis; brothers, Willie Smith Jr. and Gary Lynn Smith; one uncle, Richard Lee McCambry (Angela). Special thanks to niece Tonia for her support. 22 nieces & nephews; special friends, Alice Reese Mary Brice, Beverly Long, Shirley Montgomery and Jeanette Dix. Visitation 12 PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Funeral services to follow at 12:30 PM. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Temple
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
