Theresa WHEELER
1960 - 2020
WHEELER, Theresa Curry

Age 60, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday,

November 29, 2020. She was born July 17, 1960, to Robert and Marilyn Curry. She is

survived by her son, Doug (Amanda) Cantrell; her parents; her siblings (also known as the Bobs): Robert Jr.

(Deborah), Jim, Tim, and

Debbie (Patrick); her grandchildren: Doug Jr., Cierra, Morgan, and Jordan; her many nieces and nephews; and her friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents. A 1978 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School, Theresa had been very active in the nonprofit Sew Much Comfort and in Amvets Ladies' Auxilliary units, enthusiastically serving and honoring veterans for many years. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. She will be greatly missed, and her death leaves a reminder to leave nothing unsaid.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Bob, Marilyn, and the entire Curry family, there are no words to ease your pain. I am so sorry for your loss.
Mark Mustard
Friend
