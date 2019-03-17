SIBBLE (Steger), Theresia Maria "Resi" 91, of Kettering, OH, went to Heaven on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul; a son, Gerald Sibble (Marsha); a daughter, Cathy Sigler (Ernie); four grandchildren, Katie Jones (Dennis), Daniel Sibble, Ethan Sigler, and Nikolas Sigler; and two great grandchildren, Dennis Jones, III, and Mila Sibble. Resi was preceded in death by her entire family of origin and one grandchild, Adam Sibble. Resi was a vivid picture of life; she took every opportunity to love, dance, sing, worship, and celebrate life's joy. A survivor of the Nazi invasion of Austria and a war bride, Resi came to the United States in 1948 with nothing but the clothes on her back and built a strong network of loving family, close friends, and neighbors. Her contagious laugh and her kindness made the world a better place and she will be loved and missed by all that knew her. A celebration of Theresia's life will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home at 5980 Bigger Rd in Kettering, OH 45440; the date and time are pending. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary