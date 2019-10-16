|
ADELSPERGER, Thomas "Tommy" Age 44, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1975 in Hamilton. Tommy was employed at JN Linrose, where he worked with structural steel. He enjoyed playing video games, reading, and going to Red's games. Tommy loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Paige and Blake; mother Susan Hawkins; sister Lorrie (Derone) Joseph; many nieces and nephews; and friend Laurie Adelsperger. Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Saturday at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019