|
|
ADKINS, Thomas R. Age 84, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born August 31, 1934 in McKee, Kentucky, the son of the late Harvey and Mildred (Tincher) Adkins. Tom was a Navy veteran and a devout Christian. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by grandchildren, Alyssa Adkins and Jeremy Stapleton; 3 brothers. He is survived by his wife , Pauline; children, Greg (Pam) Adkins and Tammy Stapleton; grandchildren, Alannah Adkins, Destiny Stapleton, Hannah Grace Adkins and Sam Stapleton and 7 siblings. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church - Middletown, 3023 Union Rd, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019