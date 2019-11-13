|
|
ALEXANDER, Thomas Steven Age 42, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019, after a long struggle with PTSD. He was born on June 22, 1977 in Springfield, Ohio. Tommy was the youngest son of Steven R. and Judy K. (Shellabarger) Alexander. He was a 1995 graduate of South High School where he participated in football, baseball, cross country and his favorite sport, wrestling. Coaches Richard Dellapina and sons Tim, Mike, and Danny along with Steve Wade were instrumental in making him so successful in wrestling. He enlisted in the Marine Corp his senior year, and was scheduled to leave the day after his high school graduation. Due to a wrestling injury, he had to postpone boot camp until the following year. He graduated from Parris Island on May 23, 1997 where he received the award, Company Ironman. Tommy was selected to be in the 1st Force Recon Unit where he proudly served his country for 10 1/2 years. Nothing made him prouder than being a United States Marine. During his service, he accumulated over 27 medals, ribbons and awards. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 2007. Tommy is survived by his mother Judy Alexander, brother John (Belicia) Alexander, sister Jodi (Travis) Parsons and former sister-in-law Melanie Alexander, nieces and nephews Megan, Adam, Courtney, Alex, Shane, Carter, Peyton, Steven, Keith, Kaidyn and Khloee, fianc? Gladys Adame and her daughter Nautika, aunts and uncles, Rick (Joetta) Shellabarger, Pam (Ron) Melchi and Debbie (Ron) Lloyd, along with many cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by father Steven R. Alexander, Maternal Grandparents Paul and Louise Shellabarger, Paternal Grandfather John Alexander, and many other relatives, and fellow Marine brothers. Tommy always joked around, and loved making others laugh and smile. He was such a storyteller, and loved telling tales, especially about his Dad who he missed immensely. His smile was infectious, and many would agree he was the life of the party. He was strong, disciplined and accomplished anything he set his mind to. The more dangerous, the better. Most importantly he had the biggest heart, and was protective and loyal of his family and friends whom he loved very much. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 PM in the First Christian Church. A service to honor Tommy's life will be on Friday at 10:00AM at First Christian Church 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Tommy's name to #Mission 22. United in the War against Veteran Suicide, www.mission22.com. In the future, plans are to honor Tommy with a wrestling scholarship in his name. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2019