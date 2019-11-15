|
ALF, Thomas A. Age 70 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at . He was born July 18, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Herbert and Mary (nee Zerr) Alf. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School, a Miami University graduate, and also a graduate of Xavier University. On December 21, 1985 he married Deborah Vaske. Tom was a member of St. Ann and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches. For over 50 years, Tom served his community and advanced the mission of public education. His work in Hamilton City Schools as a teacher, building administrator, and Asst. Superintendent has made the district and community a better place. Upon his retirement, Tom continued his work as an educational leader in many surrounding districts, beginning with New Miami Local Schools. Tom was driven by his faith, compassion, and relationships. This was never more evident than with his work in the community as a member of 17 Strong, the City Planning Commission, and his service as a Board of Education member for Hamilton City Schools as well as a Board Member at Butler Tech. Tom will be missed by a community that he truly loves, but his memory and impact will positively benefit future generations. He was a loyal mentor to fellow educators and students and was known as a man of great integrity. Tom was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, and on his birthday, July 18, 2019, he and several friends walked from Hamilton to Great American Ballpark to attend the game. He is survived by his wife Deborah Alf; two children, Sarah (Robert) Burk and Katie Poe; two grandchildren, Ella and Helen, and two sisters Mary Jo (Dan) Corner and Lucy (Samir) Younes. He was also preceded in death by his sister Jane Poe. Visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday November 17, 2019 in the Hamilton High School Athletic Center, 1165 Eaton Avenue. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to or to the Hamilton Community Foundation. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 15, 2019