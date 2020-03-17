|
ALGREN, Thomas 84, of Indian Lake, OH, passed peacefully from this Earth on March 13, 2020. Thomas was born August 3, 1935 at home in Medway, Ohio, second son to Russell T Algren and Kathryn (Porter). He is survived by his five Algren brothers Russell Theodore (Kathleen), Talmadge (Martha), Terrance (Milva), Truman, John (Christine), sons Gregory Allen Algren (Hope), Mark Algren, daughters Cheryl Hoffer (Dave), Kellay Thompson (Scott), and Tracey Cooper (Tony), daughter-in-law Laura, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thomas was a Northwestern graduate, class of 1953. He enjoyed playing golf around the country with his buddies. He enjoyed living on the water at Indian Lake. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 619, Springfield, Ohio and Antioch Shrine, Dayton, Ohio, almost 50 years. Thomas was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, North Hampton, Ohio. He will be remembered as a good storyteller, his witty character, and someone that pulled family and friends together. He also had the right tool for any job and a regular volunteer handyman for anyone in need. Please join us for visitation at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio for visitation Friday, March 20th from 11:00-1:00 with funeral services immediately following. Thomas will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio. A celebration of his life will continue immediately following at his daughter's where he has been residing autumn to spring for the past several few years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020