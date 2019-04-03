|
JONES, Thomas Allan Age 63 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1955, the son of Fred J. and Dorothy M. Jones. Tom attended St. Mary's School in St. Louis Missouri. He also attended Fair Acres. Mr. Jones was a member of Allison Ave. Baptist Church. Tom was very devoted to his family. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Jones; two sisters, Barb (Frank) Munafo and Ruth Daddabbo; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Jones; a brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Daddabbo. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Andrew Hancock officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities 282 N Fair Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45011, or Allison Ave. Baptist Church. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019