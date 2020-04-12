Home

ARCHDEACON, Thomas Earl Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Thomas was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 1, 1943 to Joseph and Clara Archdeacon. Tom served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. On October 23, 1965 he married the love of his life, Janice DeFord. Tom was a real estate broker in Hamilton for nearly fifty years. Thomas is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Archdeacon; his sons, Michael (Lynne) Archdeacon and Gregory (Christine) Archdeacon; his grandchildren, Alyssa (Adam) Price, Stephanie, Chad, Megan, Kyle and Natalie Archdeacon; his step-grandchildren Adam (Melanie) and Eric (Erin) Pace; his brothers, Joseph (Karen), Stephen (Carol) Archdeacon; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Archdeacon. Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020
