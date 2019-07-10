ARCURE, Sr., Thomas E. A longtime resident of the Franklin / Middletown, Ohio area, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Farmington, West Virginia on November 21, 1928, to loving and faithful parents Nicholas and Lena Arcure (Datillo) He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Dominic, James, and Anthony. He is survived by his children, Thomas E. Arcure, Jr. and Fran (Tom) Ellis, mother of children, Rose Arcure (Riggi) grandson Will Ellis, a sister JoAnn (Ron) Blankenship and brother, Michael (Beverly) Arcure. Tom is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, friends and caregivers. Tom loved God, country, family, teaching science for over 30 years, the Big Red Machine, playing the trumpet and was an active member of the John James Audubon Society. He had a curiosity for learning and one of his most memorable explorations were traveling in 6 states in the Western US on a geological rock dig. He was an educator in the Middletown City Schools from which he retired, a decorated Korean War veteran - serving on the front line and awarded the Bronze Star. He earned both his B.S. and Masters Degree from West Virginia University. Tom will be remembered for his smile and the last two forms of communication that he could express...his salute and the sign of the cross. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Assumption Church, followed by a funeral mass - (9579 Yankee Road - Springboro, Ohio. Graveside service will be immediately following at the Springboro Cemetary (2348 W Lower Springboro Road) All are invited to attend a celebration luncheon at the Anderson Life Celebration Center following the graveside service. (1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, OH 45005) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory \donate. Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019