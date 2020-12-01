1/
Thomas BALZER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALZER, Thomas E.

Thomas E. Balzer, 49, of Delaware passed away Friday

morning, November 27, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 16, 1971, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late James and Judy (Furay) Balzer and had worked for Alpha

Industries. A caring person, Tom enjoyed watching and

collecting videos.

Surviving Tom are his aunts, Joyce Dennis and Janice O'Daniels; uncles, Jack and Jerry Furay; half sister, April

Marshall; numerous cousins and his feline companion Bubbles.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jack and Polly Furay.

The family would like to thank Creative Foundations and Independent Beginnings for their care, concern and friendship of Tom over the years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:00 – 10:30 am at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 10:30 am. Graveside services will then be held at 2:00 pm at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

To share a fond memory of Tom or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved