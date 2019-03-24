Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Thomas BARGA Obituary
BARGA, Thomas F. 86, died March 20,2019 at Ohio's . He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, parents Arthur and Caroline (Carrie), siblings Norman, Nelson, Marvin, Richard, and Ann. Survived by sisters-in-law Edna, Eileen and Susie, nephews, nieces and many friends. As were his wishes Tom will be cremated and his burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be directed to Ohio's . To leave the family condolences please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
