BAUMGARDNER, Thomas L. "Tommy" "Tom" Age 61 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away at his residence Sunday, August 18, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Fairborn, Ohio. He moved to Hamilton in the late 70's where he remained and called home. He loved finding new fishing holes, places to hunt Morel Mushrooms and just be at peace with all the beauty in the world. He was one with nature and the moments he looked forward to were things like buckeyes falling from a tree or the sight of a doe with her fawn. It's the small things that were big things to him. The smile on his grandkids' faces when he handed them a lemon drop. He loved music, especially the Beatles and was always ready to tell a story through music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann Keyes; and stepfather, Emrick Keyes. Tommy leaves behind his loving daughter, Amy "Punch" Gonzalez; son, Thomas "TC" Baumgardner; grandchildren: McKenzie, Kylee, and Bree Baumgardner; Joshlynn, Joshua Jr., and Josiah "JoJo" Gonzalez; sisters, Sharon Gibbs McAllister, and Barbara Sloan; and brothers, Gary Baumgardner, and Donnie Wells. Dad, fly high with the spirits and Imagine the world as one. We will miss you always and forever. Peace. Arrangements were completed by Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Additional memorial services will be held a later date by his children.
