BEAL, Jr., Thomas J. 68, of Enon, Ohio passed away February 13, 2019. He was born April 19, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia the son of Thomas J. and Rosie (Statham) Beal. Thomas retired from Springfield City Schools after many years of service. He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Donna Beal; three children, Alyssa (Robbin) Jones, Damon (Jamie) Lee and Maceo (Gina) Riggins; sisters, Mary Gaines, Shirley (Jimmy) Cunningham and Beverly (Mike) Rosser; brothers, Oscar (Shirley) Beal and Gary Beal, 14 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, Sophie Jaymes; step daughter, Deanetta (Dan) Sommers; step son, Mark (Patty) Turner; special daughter-in-law, Michelle Whitley Turner; sisters-in-law, Sarah Stamper, Naomi Cartwright and Debbie Combs; brothers-in-law, Harlo Jenkins, Ralph Jenkins and Farley Jenkins and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sam Beal; niece, Felicia Beal and step daughter, Jeannie Pearson. Visitation is Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 17, 2019