BEATTY, Thomas M. Age 72 of Dayton, Ohio went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2019. Tom came into the world on November 23, 1947. He graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1965 and attended Miami University where he studied Journalism. He then worked at the Dayton Daily News as an apprentice Sports Writer. He served in the Marine reserves for 6 years. With his outgoing personality he excelled in sales, worked at the Fraze Pavilion and most recently at Enterprise Car Rental. He also enjoyed his Alumni class reunions and regular social events and held season tickets to the UD girls' basketball team. To all who had the privilege to know him, he will be missed beyond measure. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Don & Florence Beatty and his brother, Donald. Tom is survived by his brother, Robert Beatty, Nephew, Tim Beatty, Niece, Melissa Beatty, great niece, Jessica (Eric) Loeb, great nephew, Christopher Beatty. His Foster family, Flo Penquite, Glen Jr., Stanley David, Douglas and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH, Saturday, January 4 with Visitation from 1-3. The Memorial Service will follow at 3pm. To leave a message of condolence for Tom's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019