BENTON, Thomas W. "Deac" Passed away February 2, 2019. He was born March 21, 1931 the son of Rev. Herbert and Anna (McDonald) Benton. He attended Springfield Business College and George Meany Institute of Labor Studies. Thomas served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a member of Hiram Masonic Lodge #7, the American Legion Post #125, the Umpire Association and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Mr. Benton leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 50 years, Bernice; daughters, Vernita Benton of Nashville, TN, Valerie Kennedy of Columbus, Ohio, Sheila Benton of Springfield, Ohio, Marsha Jones Brooks of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio and Michele Couts of St. Louis, MO; sister, Carleen (Claude) Castleberry Sr. of Springfield, Ohio and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Michael Couts. Visitation is Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.