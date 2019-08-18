|
BISTREK, Thomas L. Age 82, of Fairborn and formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Elmcroft of Washington Township. He was born in Dayton on December 18, 1936, the son of Edmund and Mary (Lee) Bistrek, who preceded him in death. Thomas was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen L. Bistrek on February 19, 2019 and a brother, James F. Bistrek. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who is survived by his three children, Mike and wife, Leslie Bistrek, of Beavercreek, Jaynie and husband, Scot Garman, of Beavercreek, Jeannie and husband, Steve Anderson, of Miamisburg; two brothers, John Bistrek, of Fairborn, Robert (Bob) and wife, Carol Bistrek, of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Tom was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1955, where he was known as "Joe Chaminade". He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from General Motors/Delphi. He was also a member of the Card Club. Prayers will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike with Father Ron Combs as the celebrant. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019