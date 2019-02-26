BODDIE, Sr., Thomas 85, departed this life on February 22, 2019. He was the oldest of 2 children, born March 21, 1933, in Rocky Mount, NC. A devoted husband and father, he was a longtime employee of the Coca Cola Bottling Company where he had been retired for nearly 21 years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Frances Boddie, who he loved with his whole heart; his mother Roberta Vines of Muskegon, MI; two sons, Thomas Boddie Jr., and Ricky Boddie, Sr.; daughter Carla Boddie, all of Dayton, OH; and brother Joe Vines, of Muskegon, MI. He leaves to cherish his memory, 5 sons, Reginald, Gary, and Tony Sr. (Angela) Boddie, all of Dayton, OH, Terry (Joy) Boddie, of Woodbridge, VA, and Lee Sr. (Donita) Boddie of Milton, MA; 3 daughters, Kay (Will Sr.) Hill, Lynn (Michael) Beatty, and Sheila (Steve) Tucker all of Columbus, OH; daughters-in-law Carla Boddie and Edith Jackson of Dayton, OH; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at West Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at NewcomerDayton.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary