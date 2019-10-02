|
BROWN, Thomas A. 86, of Elizabeth Township, PA, passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth. Born in Springfield Ohio on June 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Brown. He is survived by a son Dr. Scott (Margaret) Brown of Los Gatos, CA, and a daughter Deborah (Mark) Gaydos of Elizabeth Township, PA; grandchildren Ryan and Tyler Gaydos, and Jessica and Natalie Brown; his wife, Sandra K. Brown, of Brownsville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Sandra S. Brown; an infant son Lon Allen Brown; brothers Paul (Barbara) and Charles (Phyllis) Brown, and sister Charlotte (Harold) Pauley. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg University, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He earned his MBA from Ohio State University, and attended the Graduate School of Business and Public Administration, Cornell University, as a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Affairs. Mr. Brown retired from a distinguished career with the federal government in 1992 where he had worked for over 32 years in the field of government procurement. He was named a Public Affairs Fellow in 1969, designated a Fellow of the National Contract Management Association in 1974 and Certified Professional Contract Manager in 1976, and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1986. Throughout his career as a contract analyst, he received numerous professional awards, commendations, and accreditations. He was previously a member of Toastmasters International and Rotary Club, and a volunteer reading tutor for adults with developmental disabilities. He enjoyed singing in barbershop groups, loved his dogs, and always sought to make people laugh, even if it was at how bad his jokes were. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War. Family and friends are welcome Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak PA (412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director), Memorial service at will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 7 pm. Additionally, family and friends are welcome at the FERNCLIFF CEMETERY CHAPEL, Springfield Ohio on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00- 10:00 am. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019