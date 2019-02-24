CAUDILL, Thomas W. Age 82, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born October 27, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley Area until his retirement, when he moved to Florida. He moved back to Ohio in September 2018. Tom was employed as a fireman-paramedic for Middletown Fire Department for 25 years, retiring in 1992. He also was the owner/operator of Tom Caudill Painting for 25 years. He was a member of the Mount Dora Community Chapel in Florida. Tom was a Kentucky Wildcats fan, and enjoyed golf and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Vincent and Louise (nee Campbell) Caudill; and one brother, Dick Caudill. He is survived by his wife of 45 years (in March), Naomi R. Caudill; four children, Diana Lynn (Bill) Couch, Jeffery T. (Rhonda) Caudill, Corbett L. Harris, Jr., and Melissa A. (Billy) Burns; four grandchildren, Savannah, Sawyer, Cassidy and Danielle; one brother, Paul Caudill; one sister, Margaret Callahan, one sister-in-law, Loretta Caudill; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Tinch officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Dora Community Chapel, 3601 Old Highway 441, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary