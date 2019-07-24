CECIL, Thomas C. Age 92 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Tom was born on July 11, 1927, in Dayton, to the late Judge Lester and Celia Cecil. He was a graduate of Fairview High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and the University of Michigan Law School. Tom was a partner in the law firm of Holzfaster, Cecil, McKnight & Mues at the time of his retirement in 1992. He served his country in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting. Tom was also a longtime member of Centerville Seventh Day Adventist Church, Criterion Club, Dayton History, Dayton Lawyers Club, Engineers Club, Lincoln Society of Dayton, Oakwood Historical Society, Sons of the American Revolution, and World Fixers. Known affectionately by his friends and family as "The Bow Tie Man," Tom enjoyed connecting with people, and pursued his numerous interests with passion. Writing was among those interests; he was a frequent contributor to local newspapers, as well as the author of an autobiographical family humor book entitled "I Want My Turn in the Shower." Tom was also an avid tennis player and gardener for much of his life. He enjoyed presidential history, particularly his favorite president, Abraham Lincoln, which prompted him to found the Lincoln Society of Dayton. His vision was to erect a monument of Lincoln at the old courthouse where Lincoln spoke, which became a reality in 2016. His family will miss his wit, sense of humor and enthusiasm for life. Tom is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Albrecht. He is survived by his seven children: Michael (Peggy) Cecil, Amy Cecil, Matthew (Kelly) Cecil, Martha (Willis) Underwood, Rebecca Moody, Nancy (Dan) Jones, Phebe (Brian) Barrett, and their mother, Mary L. Cecil, as well as 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Martha Stauffer, and his brother David Cecil. Friends and family may visit from 10:00-12:00pm on Friday, July 26, at Centerville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 456 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville, OH 45458, with a memorial service immediately following at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Lincoln Society of Dayton, which he founded in 2011. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.Routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019