CONNELL, Jr., Col. Thomas Burke, Retired U.S. Army Age 77, was born December 10, 1942, and died June 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Connell August 25, 2019. Tom is survived by 2 sons, Devon Connell and Brandon Scott Connell; sister, Betsy Connell; 2 nephews, Mark Stamoulis and Nicolas Stamoulis; great-nephew, Bennett Stamoulis; and daughter-in-law, Rachael Connell. Thomas B. Connell, Jr. was a U.S. Army retired Colonel and a bonafied military hero. But as someone with such valor he was much more to his family and friends. A special Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband and Father that was generous to a fault with his love and compassion. He was a fearless Green Beret with hundreds of jumps from airplanes that took a tremendous toll on his body. Still, he was filled with passion for life and fought valiantly through many health issues his entire life to stay here with us as long as he possibly could. With his passing we remember an unmatched spirit, a beautiful soul without measure, and memories that will always be with us. His legacy of dedication to Country, Family and Friends will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. Rest in peace now, dear Tom, knowing you will forever be loved. A celebration of Tom's life will take place Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Road, West Carrollton, OH 45449-2106. Private graveside services will be 10am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors.



