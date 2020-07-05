Thomas COSTA

COSTA, Thomas Age 89, of Springboro, OH, passed away at Kettering Medical Center after several years of failing health. He was born May 1, 1931, in Meadville, PA. The son of Gaetano and Elizabeth (Amato Marcello) Costa. Tom Married Kathleen Noonan on January 24, 1959, who survived him. Tom graduated from Meadville High School in 1950. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict as a mess sergeant stationed in Germany. While in Europe he visited many Costa relatives in Italy with his buddy Bill McCaffrey. After being discharged he opened Costa's Pizza on Rt. 322 in front of Don David's Restaurant. He later opened Costa's Pizza on North St. where he remained for several years. He also served his famous pizza at the Crawford County Fairgrounds which he and family operated for many years. He worked on the Erie Railroad during these same years. Tom rented a building near the entrance to Conneaut Lake Park for a summer and sold his famous pizza and delicious sub sandwiches. For a couple years he and John Cocolin owned and operated Park and Eat Restaurant on Rt. 322, then Tom was hired by San-Ray to manage Perkins Family Restaurants in Meadville. This led to the ultimate position that set all his dreams in play. After a short time, Tom was promoted to Regional Manager over all the Perkins owned by this group. Then, after a few years Tom and partners had the opportunity to purchase six Perkins in Ohio. The agreement was formalized in April 1978. It was a very challenging time and they all worked non-stop turning them around. Eventually, by 1984, bringing their total restaurants to eleven. He was a member of Rotary and every year for Rotary Pancake Day in Miamisburg donated the pancake batter, sausage and syrup for over 35 years. Together Tom and Kathy purchased a condo in Clearwater in 2005, and spent winters where Tom enjoyed playing golf. Several good friends from Meadville lived nearby and enjoyed get togethers. Tom was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Ralph, Andrew and Johney (died at birth); sisters, Mary Ann Marendo, Josephine Costa and Jennie Costa. Survivors in addition to his wife, Kathy, of 61 years, include sister, Rose (Costa) Page; three children, Karen (Duff) Weber, Lori (Mike) Wantz, Jeff Costa and Cheryl Costa; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ross) Dearth, Dawson (Sarah) Weber, Leslie (Eric) Ortiz, Kassel Weber and Weston Wantz; five great-grandchildren, Jackson and Mason Dearth, Olivia and Vivienne Ortiz and Dawson Weber IV; and many nieces and nephews. One of his grandchildren said...Gramps had a heart of gold...would help his family or even a stranger in a heartbeat. He loved to cook for all of them...it was the Italian in him. Even if you weren't hungry...he would somehow force you to eat whatever he made. This man could light up a room with just his presence. He was the life of the party. He could burst out singing anytime anywhereHeaven sure gained a special angel. ***Thomas Costa "A Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1-5:00 pm at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering, OH 45429. Please RSVP at Facebook page: Thomas Costa "A Celebration of Life."*** All family, friends and co-workers please join us in celebrating the wonderful life of Tom Costa. Bring your favorite memory, or memories, of Tom to share if you would like. Condolences may be left for Tom's family at www.NewcomerDayton.com