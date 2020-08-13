1/
Thomas COYLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COYLE, Thomas W. "Tom" Age 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 10th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred "Sheik" Coyle and Eleanor Degaetano Coyle. He is survived by his children, Ted (Julie) Coyle, Andrew (Amy) Coyle, Pam (Brad) Beasore, Betsy (Mark) Borling; grandchildren Samantha, Hank, and Audrey Beasore, Alyssa and Abigail Coyle, and Sarah Gail Borling. Tom grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University. He was a member of the musical group, the Campus Owls. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. Tom worked as the distribution sales manager for Globe Motor Industries for 37 years. Tom was an avid bridge player and was a Diamond Life Master. He served as a Board member of the Miami Valley Bridge Association and was club manager of the Bridge Center since 2007 to the time of his passing. Tom enthusiastically enjoyed horse racing and spent his summers in Saratoga Springs, New York for over 30 years. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a brief remembrance at 6:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Masks are required due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Miami Valley Bridge Club, 4559 Marshall Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
06:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved