Thomas DAVIS

DAVIS, Thomas R. Age 86, of Oakwood, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Tom was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 3, 1933, to Stanley Davis and Elizabeth (Begman) Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 49 years, Maureen (Sullivan) Davis and his brothers, Edward Davis, his wife, Eleanor and James Davis. He is survived by his 4 children, Thomas R. Davis II, his wife, Christina (Kerby) Davis of San Jose, CA, Christopher M. Davis, Stephen E. Davis both of Dayton and Elizabeth A. Davis of Hilliard, OH; 2 grandchildren, Madison C. Davis of San Diego, CA and Parker S. Davis of San Jose, CA; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Lois Davis, Janice Dentinger, Dianne and Larry Murphy, Beverly Sullivan, Barbara and Arthur Waldinger, Helene and John Bentley, Nancy and Rick Morgan, many nieces and nephews and lots of friends. Tom loved working in his flower gardens and had a beautiful back yard to prove it. He enjoyed gardening so much that he volunteered on the Oakwood Environmental Committee for years. After he achieved his life dream of obtaining his P.H.D. (Paper Hanger Deluxe) certification he struck out and started his own painting and wallpapering business. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Internment at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the service and burial, however due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are only permitted to have a small number of guests attend the reception that follows. While this is not the way we would have liked to conduct the day's events, we hope that everyone understands during this unprecedented time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Hotel 15 S. Saint Clair Street, Dayton, OH 45402 or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220, in his name. Arrangements are being made by Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.