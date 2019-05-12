Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
DORAN, Thomas Joseph 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17th, 2019 in Alpharetta, GA. Loving father of Kim and Sharon; husband to Judy (deceased) and previously married to Joan; dear grandfather to four grandchildren- Sean, Morgan, Madeline, and Jonathan; brother to Gerry, Ken, Kathy and the late Jim; and step-father to Robert, Randy, and Sherry. Tom was preceded in death by Edward (father), Jane (mother), and Evelyn (step-mother). Born in Newport, KY, Tom spent the majority of his life in Cincinnati, OH. Tom was a Navy veteran in the "Silent Service" from 1960-1968 as a Polaris missile technician on a nuclear submarine where he served in 6 patrols. Subsequently, Tom spent 28 years at Cincinnati Milacron as an electrical engineer. Tom's true passion was building and working on race cars. Much of his spare time was spent at what is formerly known as the Queen City Speedway in West Chester, OH or assisting Doran Racing whose racing season began each year at the 24 Hours of Daytona. A Gathering will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home (formerly Ivey) located at 2565 Princeton Rd Hamilton, OH 45011 on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2 PM-3 PM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 PM. Special thanks to the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living in Alpharetta, GA for providing excellent care, love, and compassion to our father.
Published in Journal-News on May 12, 2019
