Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Thomas DUGAN Obituary
DUGAN, Thomas A. Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was a graduate of Elder High School and Xavier University. Tom served His country with honor in the U.S. Army. For over 30 years he was employed as a chemist at Fernald. He volunteered at St. Peter's bingo for 25 years and was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. He is survived by his wife, Lois Osborne Dugan; son, Thomas P. Dugan; nieces and nephews; other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Richard Dugan and two sisters, Patricia Krabacher and Dorothy Lang. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Julie Billiart Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020
