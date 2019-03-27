|
EDWARDS, Jr., Thomas Miles Age 87, transitioned peacefully in his home in Dayton on March 17, 2019. Thomas was born on October 5, 1931 in Livingston, AL to Thomas and Maggie (Childress) Edwards. Thomas was a Korean War Veteran, and a Purple Heart Medal recipient. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his cherished wife of 44 years Amanda. Survived by his daughters, Tai Melody (John) Spidell, Dr. Margaret A. Edwards, son Stephen Edwards all of Dayton, and son Thomas M. Edwards, III of Round Rock, Texas. Two grandchildren Thomas Anthony Edwards, and Candice Amanda Edwards of Texas. One great-grandchild, Annalicia Edwards also of Texas. Sisters-in-law, Edith (Bill) Wade and Carolyn Ogletree and many loving family, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Marketplace Movement Church, 3300 W. Third St, in Dayton, Bishop Robert Lyons officiating. Friends and family may call an hour prior to the service on March 28, 2019. Entombment to follow the services at Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019