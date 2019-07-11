FIGLEY, Thomas "Tom" Age 69, of Middletown, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 7, 1950 in Middletown, OH to Harold Howard and Esther Rose (Lewis) Figley. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the US Air Force with an honorable discharge. He was a crane operator for Armco Steel Company for 30 years and a grinder operator for Evertz Technologies for 8 years. Tom was a member of American Legion Post #218 and a part of the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. He was an avid musician with a love for the drums. Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pam (Shockley) Figley; brother, Louis Figley of Michigan; sister, Marybelle Young of St. Louis, MS; step-daughters, Emily Johnson, Jamie Johnson-Mitchell; grandson, Matt Figley, Sean Figley and Spencer Mitchell; special granddaughter, Athena Cook; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Figley and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Rollin Figley; son, Jason Thomas Figley. A Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019