Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Figley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Figley


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Figley Obituary
FIGLEY, Thomas "Tom" Age 69, of Middletown, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 7, 1950 in Middletown, OH to Harold Howard and Esther Rose (Lewis) Figley. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the US Air Force with an honorable discharge. He was a crane operator for Armco Steel Company for 30 years and a grinder operator for Evertz Technologies for 8 years. Tom was a member of American Legion Post #218 and a part of the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. He was an avid musician with a love for the drums. Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pam (Shockley) Figley; brother, Louis Figley of Michigan; sister, Marybelle Young of St. Louis, MS; step-daughters, Emily Johnson, Jamie Johnson-Mitchell; grandson, Matt Figley, Sean Figley and Spencer Mitchell; special granddaughter, Athena Cook; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Figley and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Rollin Figley; son, Jason Thomas Figley. A Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now