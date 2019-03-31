FOGT, Thomas H. Died on March 27 at the age of 93. He leaves three daughters: Paula (Bruce) Taylor, Carol (Jim) Mann and Jane Lamb, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His wife of sixty-eight years, Charlotte, passed away in March 2016. Tom was born in Sidney, Ohio on April 28, 1925 to Clem and May Fogt. His parents, brother Eugene and sister Joan are deceased. Tom attended Sidney schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1943. He served in the Navy while attending the University of Wisconsin and Marquette University. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tom was a member of honorary fraternities, Tau Beta Pi and Pi Mu Epsilon, and was a registered professional engineer. He married Charlotte Aschenbach in 1948 and they lived in the Dayton area ever since. Tom spent his entire career at Frigidaire Division of General Motors until Frigidaire was sold in 1979. He volunteered for several organizations including the West Carrollton Board of Education, Kettering Memorial Hospital, Miami Valley Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels and many church boards and programs. Tom was an avid tennis player and enjoyed biking on many excellent area trails. He was proud of his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 North Locust Street, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Please consider a memorial donation to Dayton Hospice, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary