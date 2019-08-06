Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayton National Veterans Cemetery
1924 - 2019
Thomas Forsythe Obituary
FORSYTHE, Thomas M. Age 95, passed from this life to the next on August 2, 2019. ABSENT FROM THE BODY BUT PRESENT WITH HIS LORD. He is survived by sons, Lawrence (Linda) Forsythe of Centerville and Pastor Douglas (Deborah) Forsythe of Mt. Vernon; grandson Matthew (Gretchen) Forsythe of Winter Park, FL; granddaughters, Michelle Forsythe of New Braunfels, TX, Julianna (Dennis) Piovesan of Pagosa Springs, CO, and Jessica (Derrick) Martin of Denver, PA; and great granddaughters, Karis, Lucy, Clara and Ella. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, His wife of 65 years, Betty, his sister, Isabelle and granddaughter, Jennifer. A veteran of World War II, Staff Sergeant Forsythe was a B-24 tailgunner in the Pacific. He then returned to Columbus, Ohio, married and graduated from the Ohio State University. Most of his career was spent in community newspapers as an editor and publisher. He was associated with the Linden News, Suburban News Publications and CM Media. Tom and Betty were long-time members of Grace Bretheren Church is Columbus and joined Patterson Park Church when they moved to the Dayton area in 2006. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Memorial services will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 pm. Burial will be in the Dayton National Veterans Cemetery on Friday, August 9 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missions at Patterson Park Church, 3655 Patterson Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45430 or to a . Online condolences may be directed to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
