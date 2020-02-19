Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
FOSTER, Thomas H. Age 85 of Middletown, passed Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his residence. He was employed at Dillman's Supermarkets for 57 years. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home. See his complete obituary at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
