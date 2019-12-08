|
|
FRYE, Thomas Edward Age 78 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He retired as an electrician with IBEW Local 82 and was the former co-owner and operator of Frye's Soccer Shoppe in Englewood. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton.Tom was a member of the Local 82 retirees club and was an avid University of Dayton basketball fan where he has held season tickets since 1969. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Diana L. (Wolfe) Frye, sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Linda Frye of Vandalia, Dan (Kara) Frye of Clayton, Skylla Frye of Clayton, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister: Mary Fischer of Xenia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Catherine (Trotter), son: Thomas Frye Jr., grandson: Thomas Frye III, great granddaughter: Justice Pergram, sister: Diana Gross and brothers: Charlie and Jack Frye. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton) with Pastor Steven Gellatly officiating. Interment will follow the service at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019