GILES, Thomas Abner Age 79, of Fort Myers, Fl died peacefully in his sleep, after a short illness, at the Shell Point Pavilion Hospice February 8, 2020. Tom was born July 18, 1940, in Minford, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Terry and Gertrude (Coleman) Giles. Tom lived most of his early life in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Belmont High School and was a graduate of The University of Dayton with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married his wife Laura Dye September 16, 1961. Tom worked at Systems Research Laboratories, Monarch Marking, Brown and Sharp, and a few smaller companies over a long career. He and his wife retired to Sanibel, Fl. In 1999. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and was a man of many interests and hobbies. He was a member of the Democratic Club at Shell Point. He loved reading, sports, fishing, duplicate bridge, wood carving, doing stained glass and counted cross-stitch, building model airplanes, visiting flea-markets, collecting fruit jars and crocks, playing pickleball and cornhole. Tom loved studying American History. He and Laura visited 49 states (no Arkansas) together and visited 44 state capitols. They also traveled to Europe several times. Tom is survived by Laura, by sisters Mary Griffin of Florida, and Ruth Presley of California, by sister/brother in laws Donna (Michael) Tyler, Jane (Wyatt) Wampler, William Dye and his wife Kathi and by several cousins. Tom was a loving "UNC" to many nieces and nephews and leaves behind an extended family of Dyes and Bundenthals. He is also survived by a few "Robertann Rowdies." Arrangements in Dayton are by Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Fort Myers arrangements were by Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service officiated by Pastor Chaz Stapleton at Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 am, Saturday, February 29th. A celebration of life with Tom's favorite pizza will immediately follow the service at Marion's Pizza on North Dixie. Friends and family are invited even if they are unable to be at the graveside service. Tom was nice guy who will be missed by many. He was a loving husband who will missed by Laura. In lieu of flowers, root for the Cleveland Browns!!!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020