|
|
GLOECKLER, Thomas Edward Age 69, Springboro, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 10, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center after a six-month illness. Tom was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 5th, 1950 to Robert and Rosemary (Marlett) Gloeckler. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Cathy Gloeckler (Ginter), sons Craig (Jessica) Gloeckler, Scott (Terri) Gloeckler, his greatly loved granddaughters Kayla and Kylie Gloeckler, brother Don (Linda) Gloeckler, and numerous family and friends. Tom graduated from Middletown High School in 1968 and earned his BA degree in Political Science from Franklin College in Indiana. He worked for IBM at AK Steel in telecommunications for 40 years before retiring in 2013. Tom was well loved and is remembered as a youth basketball and baseball coach, member of the Middletown Jaycees, active softball player, and as a past President of the Lebanon High School Marching Band Boosters. Tom loved supporting his sons as they grew up, traveling and found the most joy in his granddaughters. His family and friends will always remember Tom as a kind and generous man who set a great example for all to follow. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rosemary Gloeckler and his beloved nephew Jason Wade. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14th at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin St. Middletown, Ohio at 10am to 12pm with a service following at noon with Deacon Don Gloeckler officiating. Please visit the Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home web site to send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or the Hope United Methodist Church 3642 Shaker Rd. Franklin, Ohio 45005.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 12, 2019