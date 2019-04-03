|
GLOWKA, Thomas A. Age 74 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 5, 1944, the son of John and Irma (Hoffmeyer) Glowka and was a 1962 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Tom was a 1971 graduate of Xavier University. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include two children, Michelle (Tony) Lynch and Jeff (Nicki) Glowka; four grandchildren, Jerramy, Naomi, and Kaleb Cole, and Brady Glowka; a brother, Jerry (Ann) Glowka; a sister, Patt (Dave) Denton; forever fianc?e, Judy Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his dog, Patches. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Thursday in the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to The First Tee of Greater Cincinnati, 4747 Playfield Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45226 https://www.thefirstteegcnky.org Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019